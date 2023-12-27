Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

