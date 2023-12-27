Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. 5,580,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,769,734. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.