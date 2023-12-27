Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 377,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.21, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $81.50 and a one year high of $152.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk



Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

