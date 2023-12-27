Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Stock Up 1.7 %

Tronox stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

