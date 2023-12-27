UMB Bank n.a. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 764,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

