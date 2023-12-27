UMB Bank n.a. Has $14.24 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,432 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

SLB traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 1,291,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,249,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.