UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 283,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,776. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

