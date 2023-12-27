UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,780 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Netflix stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.11. The stock had a trading volume of 713,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

