Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.86. 64,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,200. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

