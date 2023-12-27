Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

