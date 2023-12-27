Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

