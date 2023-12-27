Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 406 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

