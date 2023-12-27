Valley National Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,238 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 272% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,025 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 413,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

