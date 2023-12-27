VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 135,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,640. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

