VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 336,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244,935 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 536,942 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

