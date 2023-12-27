Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 624,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 734,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 3,888,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,075. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

