Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

