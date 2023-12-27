Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $311.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

