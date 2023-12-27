Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 108,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. 593,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

