Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 137,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,832. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.68. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.