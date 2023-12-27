Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.44. 187,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,668. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.