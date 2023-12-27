Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13,060.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 19.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after acquiring an additional 399,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,118,000 after acquiring an additional 196,416 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

