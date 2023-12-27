Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.