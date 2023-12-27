Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

