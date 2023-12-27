Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,867. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

