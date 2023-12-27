Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

