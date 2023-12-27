Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Trimmed by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,970. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

