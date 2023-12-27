Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.82. 1,390,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

