Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 163,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 2,219,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,494. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

