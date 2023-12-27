Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 6.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

