Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.45. 1,166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,336. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

