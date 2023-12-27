Velas (VLX) Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Velas has a market capitalization of $39.76 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,538,586,050 coins and its circulating supply is 2,538,586,052 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

