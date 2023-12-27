Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0074

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Verasity has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $23.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

