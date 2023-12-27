Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.92. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $170.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

