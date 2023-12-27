Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $38.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viper Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

