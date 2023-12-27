Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,513. The company has a market cap of $424.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock worth $543,747,320. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

