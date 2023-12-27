Wanchain Trading Up 15.7% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.44 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00027798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

