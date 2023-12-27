Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.67

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 23813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

