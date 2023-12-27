Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

