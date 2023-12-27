WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

WDFC stock opened at $243.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. WD-40 has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $245.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

