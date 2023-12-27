WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Down 2.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $235.47 and last traded at $237.05. 41,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 103,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

