Welch Group LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

