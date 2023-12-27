Welch Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.22. 449,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.26. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

