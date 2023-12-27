Welch Group LLC Has $39.77 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $39,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,182. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

