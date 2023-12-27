Welch Group LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $168,567,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Crane by 77.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Trading Up 0.3 %

CR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

