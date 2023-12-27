Welch Group LLC Purchases 8,358 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $41,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,332 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.49. 71,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,718. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

