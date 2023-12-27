Welch Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.83. 3,239,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $193.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.