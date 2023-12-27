Welch Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 207,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

