Welch Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 2,958,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,567. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.