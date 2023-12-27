Welch Group LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 399,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.