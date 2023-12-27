Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

